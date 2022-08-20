Insider Selling: Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) COO Sells $2,114,377.00 in Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) COO Javier Olivan sold 11,714 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $2,114,377.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,932,223. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $167.96 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.86.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,461 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 724,267 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $243,607,000 after buying an additional 18,524 shares during the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 96,385 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,419,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Satovsky Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on META. Needham & Company LLC lowered Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, July 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.78.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

