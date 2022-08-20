Insider Selling: Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) CTO Sells $3,075,693.44 in Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Andrew Bosworth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $2,115,099.00.

NASDAQ META opened at $167.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.86. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.78.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

