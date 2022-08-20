Insider Selling: News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) General Counsel Sells 82,028 Shares of Stock

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $1,536,384.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 87,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,733.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NWS stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. News Co. has a 12-month low of $15.18 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. News’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of News in the fourth quarter worth about $499,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of News by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of News by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 63,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of News by 183.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 50,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of News by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 8,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded News from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 10th.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

