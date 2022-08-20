Insider Selling: Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Director Sells $18,235,606.55 in Stock

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,959,814.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Public Storage Stock Down 0.5 %

PSA stock opened at $351.23 on Friday. Public Storage has a one year low of $292.32 and a one year high of $421.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $321.35 and a 200-day moving average of $347.11.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.14%.

Institutional Trading of Public Storage

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 102.5% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $367.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.33.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.