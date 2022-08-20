Insider Selling: QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Sells $3,595,003.30 in Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) Director Fritz Prinz sold 270,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $3,595,003.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 267,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,510.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Fritz Prinz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 8th, Fritz Prinz sold 155,600 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $1,870,312.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Fritz Prinz sold 155,600 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $1,717,824.00.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

QuantumScape stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 32.11 and a quick ratio of 32.11. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 6.76. QuantumScape Co. has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuantumScape

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). QuantumScape’s revenue was up NaN% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 507.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,658,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,366,000 after buying an additional 3,891,569 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at about $979,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 125.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 1,120.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

