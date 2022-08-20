Insider Selling: STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) CTO Sells $1,762,500.78 in Stock

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) CTO Keith Holliday sold 16,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.78. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,958.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

STAA stock opened at $96.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.34 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.79. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 130.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on STAA shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.83.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

