InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Down 2.4 %

InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $60.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.75. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12 month low of $51.28 and a 12 month high of $73.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterContinental Hotels Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,241,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 285.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,693,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,649,000 after buying an additional 674,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 265.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. 14.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

