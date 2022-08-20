Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 15,800 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 525% compared to the average daily volume of 2,526 call options.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,421 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,203 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $42.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Canadian Solar has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $47.69.

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The solar energy provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The business’s revenue was up 61.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Solar will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Canadian Solar from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

