Investors Buy Large Volume of NortonLifeLock Call Options (NASDAQ:NLOK)

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 7,016 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 52% compared to the average volume of 4,628 call options.

Insider Activity

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld bought 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $31,332,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,181,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,491,772.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $11,015,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,024,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $31,332,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,181,938 shares in the company, valued at $205,491,772.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NortonLifeLock

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NortonLifeLock Stock Down 1.0 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NLOK shares. TheStreet cut NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

NLOK stock opened at $23.54 on Friday. NortonLifeLock has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $30.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.70.

NortonLifeLock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Further Reading

