Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Given New $45.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $40.50 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a market perform rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $42.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.30.
Invitation Homes Stock Performance
NYSE:INVH opened at $38.78 on Tuesday. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $33.15 and a 1 year high of $45.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 68.04, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89.
Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitation Homes
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weil Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter.
Invitation Homes Company Profile
Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invitation Homes (INVH)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.