Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Given New $45.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $40.50 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a market perform rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $42.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

NYSE:INVH opened at $38.78 on Tuesday. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $33.15 and a 1 year high of $45.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 68.04, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitation Homes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weil Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

