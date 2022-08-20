IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) Insider Acquires £935,000 in Stock

IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG – Get Rating) insider Max Royde bought 748,000 shares of IQGeo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of £935,000 ($1,129,772.84).
IQGeo Group Price Performance
IQG stock opened at GBX 143 ($1.73) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 135.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 136.75. IQGeo Group plc has a one year low of GBX 109 ($1.32) and a one year high of GBX 156 ($1.88). The company has a market capitalization of £82.62 million and a PE ratio of -41.18.
IQGeo Group Company Profile
