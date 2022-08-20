IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) Insider Acquires £935,000 in Stock

IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG – Get Rating) insider Max Royde bought 748,000 shares of IQGeo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of £935,000 ($1,129,772.84).

IQG stock opened at GBX 143 ($1.73) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 135.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 136.75. IQGeo Group plc has a one year low of GBX 109 ($1.32) and a one year high of GBX 156 ($1.88). The company has a market capitalization of £82.62 million and a PE ratio of -41.18.

IQGeo Group plc develops geospatial software to the telecoms and utility network industries in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company provides IQGeo Platform, which designs and manages complex and constantly evolving network assets; IQGeo Network Manager that plans, designs, and supports network lifecycle through construction and maintenance operations; IQGeo Workflow Manager software, which helps to control telecom and utility construction and maintenance activities; IQGeo Inspection and Survey software that provides a flexible mobile interface for field inspection teams; and IQGeo Network Revenue Optimizer software, which automatically produces multiple telecom construction route options for connecting commercial or residential premises.

