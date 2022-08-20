iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (BATS:IGV)

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 9,188 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 247% compared to the average volume of 2,650 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 32,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,605,000. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 2,842.8% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,389,000 after buying an additional 31,896 shares during the period.

Get iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of IGV stock opened at $303.07 on Friday. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $123.69 and a 12 month high of $183.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $285.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.11.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.