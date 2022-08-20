iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.33% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 131,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,957,000 after purchasing an additional 25,334 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 94,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 8,166 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $65.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.07. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $57.30 and a 1 year high of $71.16.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.