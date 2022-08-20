J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $155.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $145.00.
SJM has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.00.
J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of SJM opened at $139.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. J. M. Smucker has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $146.74.
J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 69.98%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On J. M. Smucker
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 8,965.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,024,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,924,000 after acquiring an additional 561,132 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 15,770.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 211,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,646,000 after acquiring an additional 210,219 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after acquiring an additional 175,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 162,944 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About J. M. Smucker
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.
