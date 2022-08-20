Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Director Sells $812,862.54 in Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) Director Dean Hager sold 30,006 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $812,862.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 320,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,672,213.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

BATS JAMF opened at $25.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.24.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $115.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JAMF. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jamf from $52.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Jamf from $37.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Jamf from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Jamf from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.10.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAMF. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,566,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,031 shares in the last quarter. Keenan Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jamf in the 4th quarter worth about $43,227,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 14,179.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 991,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,673,000 after buying an additional 984,180 shares during the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jamf in the 4th quarter worth about $19,062,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Jamf in the 4th quarter worth about $17,875,000.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

