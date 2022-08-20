Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Life Storage, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Life Storage in a research note issued on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.57. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Life Storage’s current full-year earnings is $6.40 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Life Storage’s FY2022 earnings at $6.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.91 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Life Storage from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Life Storage from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.09.

Life Storage Price Performance

Shares of LSI opened at $136.44 on Friday. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $154.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.01. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life Storage

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,040,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,610,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,358,000 after purchasing an additional 785,706 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Life Storage by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,545,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,575,000 after purchasing an additional 729,587 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 2,462.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 637,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,149,000 after buying an additional 612,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 13.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,499,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,864,000 after buying an additional 547,484 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Life Storage

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $661,873.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,044,442.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 114.89%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

