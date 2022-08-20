Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Receives $2,404.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,404.00.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on JMPLY shares. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. HSBC downgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.
Johnson Matthey Trading Down 3.3 %
JMPLY stock opened at $52.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.46 and its 200 day moving average is $51.35. Johnson Matthey has a one year low of $43.76 and a one year high of $84.22.
About Johnson Matthey
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
