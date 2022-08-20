Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $169.29, but opened at $176.96. Keysight Technologies shares last traded at $178.43, with a volume of 8,908 shares.

The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on KEYS. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Keysight Technologies

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at $496,435.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at $496,435.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,992,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 29.6% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 204.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 25,674 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.07 and a 200-day moving average of $150.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.