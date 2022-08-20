Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) PT Raised to $145.00

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Life Storage from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Life Storage from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Life Storage from $166.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut Life Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut Life Storage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Life Storage has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $144.09.

Life Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $136.44 on Tuesday. Life Storage has a twelve month low of $100.66 and a twelve month high of $154.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.47 and a 200-day moving average of $126.01.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 33.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Life Storage will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 114.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Life Storage

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $661,873.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,044,442.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

