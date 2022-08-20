Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Local Bounti Stock Performance
Shares of LOCL opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average is $5.36. Local Bounti has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 5.27.
Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.17). On average, analysts forecast that Local Bounti will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Local Bounti
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Local Bounti by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,123,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,474,000 after acquiring an additional 56,516 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Local Bounti by 101.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,833,000 after purchasing an additional 644,115 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Local Bounti by 27.1% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 804,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 171,373 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Local Bounti during the second quarter valued at $1,918,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Local Bounti by 562.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 596,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 506,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.
About Local Bounti
Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.
