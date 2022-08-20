Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Local Bounti Stock Performance

Shares of LOCL opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average is $5.36. Local Bounti has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 5.27.

Get Local Bounti alerts:

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.17). On average, analysts forecast that Local Bounti will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Local Bounti

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Local Bounti news, Director Mark Joseph Nelson sold 9,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total transaction of $35,152.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 197,857 shares in the company, valued at $749,878.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 14,661 shares of company stock worth $56,753 over the last quarter. Insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Local Bounti by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,123,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,474,000 after acquiring an additional 56,516 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Local Bounti by 101.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,833,000 after purchasing an additional 644,115 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Local Bounti by 27.1% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 804,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 171,373 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Local Bounti during the second quarter valued at $1,918,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Local Bounti by 562.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 596,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 506,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

About Local Bounti

(Get Rating)

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Local Bounti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Local Bounti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.