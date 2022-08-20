London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from £103 to £105. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. London Stock Exchange Group traded as high as GBX 8,552 ($103.33) and last traded at GBX 8,522 ($102.97), with a volume of 115535 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8,434 ($101.91).

LSEG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($120.83) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 7,500 ($90.62) to GBX 8,000 ($96.67) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 8,890 ($107.42) to GBX 9,500 ($114.79) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 9,200 ($111.16) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,364.29 ($113.15).

London Stock Exchange Group Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £48.22 billion and a PE ratio of 5,095.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7,781.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7,572.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80.

London Stock Exchange Group Cuts Dividend

About London Stock Exchange Group

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 31.70 ($0.38) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 0.39%. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.65%.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

