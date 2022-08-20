Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) PT Raised to $247.00 at DA Davidson

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.86% from the company’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LOW. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.32.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $211.36 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $135.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.23.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

