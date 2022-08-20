Macy’s (NYSE:M) PT Lowered to $25.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Macy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Macy’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Macy’s from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered Macy’s from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Macy’s from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.67.

Macy’s Stock Performance

NYSE M opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.71. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.37.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Macy’s will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $276,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,991.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $1,354,444.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $276,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,991.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,290 shares of company stock worth $1,636,878. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. CWM LLC bought a new position in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth $13,052,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Macy’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 228,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Macy’s by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 12,585 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

