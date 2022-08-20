Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Shares Up 1.9% After Strong Earnings

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) was up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $174.00 and last traded at $174.00. Approximately 885 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 90,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.73.

The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.49 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS.

MSGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $238.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Sports presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSGS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 9.2% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.95 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.72.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association NBA and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League NHL. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

