Mark Pickett Sells 330,000 Shares of Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB) Stock

Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB – Get Rating) insider Mark Pickett sold 330,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 80 ($0.97), for a total value of £264,000 ($318,994.68).

Tribal Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of LON TRB opened at GBX 82 ($0.99) on Friday. Tribal Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 73.09 ($0.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 111 ($1.34). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 87.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 89.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The company has a market cap of £172.76 million and a P/E ratio of 4,100.00.

Tribal Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides education related systems, solutions, and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, other Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Student Information Systems (SIS) and Education Services (ES). The SIS segment offers software, and maintenance and support services; and deploys and configures software solutions, asset management, and information managed services for its customers.

