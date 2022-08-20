Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Receives $117.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.80.

DOOR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Masonite International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Masonite International in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:DOOR opened at $89.76 on Wednesday. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $69.41 and a 1 year high of $128.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.72.

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.81 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 32.68%. Masonite International’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after buying an additional 21,083 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,089,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 35,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Masonite International by 18.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

