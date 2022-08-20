Matson (NYSE:MATX) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $80.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MATX. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Matson from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Matson from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Matson Stock Down 2.8 %

MATX opened at $82.16 on Tuesday. Matson has a twelve month low of $68.36 and a twelve month high of $125.34. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.73.

Matson Increases Dividend

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $9.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.11. Matson had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Matson will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is 3.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas B. Fargo sold 4,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $399,631.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,357.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Thomas B. Fargo sold 4,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $399,631.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,357.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $28,455.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,896.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,811 shares of company stock valued at $2,902,555 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matson

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matson by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,080 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,170,000 after purchasing an additional 73,687 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Matson by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,695 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $664,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Matson by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,830 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Matson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Articles

