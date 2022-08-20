McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $300.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $285.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered McDonald’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $284.74.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $266.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $196.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $253.25 and a 200-day moving average of $248.47.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.98%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

