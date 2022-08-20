Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Gap Up to $5.53

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.53, but opened at $5.69. Melco Resorts & Entertainment shares last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 26,550 shares.

MLCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. CICC Research cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.52.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLCO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 103.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter worth $78,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 59.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 16,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. 46.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

