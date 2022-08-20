Michael Earl Campbell Sells 1,000 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total value of $713,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,876,249.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Equinix Stock Down 0.7 %

EQIX opened at $696.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $665.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $691.23. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $606.12 and a 12 month high of $885.26.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Equinix from $823.00 to $822.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Equinix from $785.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $818.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Equinix by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 417.6% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

