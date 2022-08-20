Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 799,446 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 47,146 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.8% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $246,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Derbend Asset Management increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 8,275 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 12,750 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Microsoft by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 6,465 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $286.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $266.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.