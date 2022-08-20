Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Martin & Co. Inc. TN

Martin & Co. Inc. TN cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,567 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.6% of Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,115 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,743,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,585,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147,385 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $45,441,000 after buying an additional 43,189 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Trading Down 1.4 %

Microsoft stock opened at $286.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.