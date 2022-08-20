Mind Medicine (MindMed) Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 78,797 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,620% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,897 call options.

Insider Activity at Mind Medicine (MindMed)

In other news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 36,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of 0.70, for a total transaction of 25,733.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,918,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,743,199.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 197,123 shares of company stock valued at $140,223 over the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNMD. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,145,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 416,765 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1,063.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,075,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 4,638,774 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 951,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 178,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 936,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 16,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter worth about $496,000. 12.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Performance

MNMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock opened at 0.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $357.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.55. Mind Medicine has a 1 year low of 0.53 and a 1 year high of 2.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is 0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.90.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, August 29th. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 29th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, August 29th.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

Further Reading

