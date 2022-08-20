Mizuho Increases Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target to $43.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.27.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CTRA opened at $30.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.04. Coterra Energy has a 52 week low of $14.37 and a 52 week high of $36.55. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.25. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 41.04% and a return on equity of 28.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Coterra Energy will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coterra Energy news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,286,339.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at $12,444,348.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,286,339.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,444,348.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 281,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,426,226.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,327 shares of company stock worth $3,213,039 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coterra Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $2,472,575,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $2,268,599,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,802,238,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,493,855,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,000,797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

