Mizuho Raises Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target to $125.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $117.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $133.00 to $96.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $128.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $125.20.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

NYSE FRT opened at $110.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.21. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $92.02 and a twelve month high of $140.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Federal Realty Investment Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.70%.

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, Director David W. Faeder purchased 10,565 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.84 per share, with a total value of $1,012,549.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,467.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,185,000 after purchasing an additional 14,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

See Also

