Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust plc (LON:MAVT) Insider Jimmy McCulloch Acquires 20,000 Shares

Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust plc (LON:MAVT – Get Rating) insider Jimmy McCulloch bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 172 ($2.08) per share, for a total transaction of £34,400 ($41,565.97).
Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust Stock Performance
Shares of MAVT opened at GBX 172 ($2.08) on Friday. Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust plc has a 12 month low of GBX 164 ($1.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 195 ($2.36).
Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust Company Profile
See Also
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
Receive News & Ratings for Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.