MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Increased to $438.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $413.39.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $337.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $213.39 and a 12 month high of $590.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.54. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.64 and a beta of 0.96.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.19. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. The business had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MongoDB will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.74, for a total transaction of $755,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 544,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,172,119.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $92,561.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 45,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,108,301.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.74, for a total transaction of $755,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 544,896 shares in the company, valued at $137,172,119.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,795 shares of company stock valued at $12,357,981. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter worth about $675,000. Infini Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter worth approximately $441,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 32.0% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter worth approximately $3,397,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 8.3% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

