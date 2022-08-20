Morgan Stanley Increases SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target to $31.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.30% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SPWR. Roth Capital dropped their target price on SunPower from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on SunPower to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on SunPower in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SunPower from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.19.
SunPower Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $24.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. SunPower has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $34.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 2.06.
Insider Buying and Selling at SunPower
In other SunPower news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $665,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SunPower news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $665,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 23,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $619,320.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at $619,243.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,912 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,371. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of SunPower
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in SunPower by 19.5% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SunPower by 205.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SunPower by 66.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in SunPower by 20.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. 36.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SunPower Company Profile
SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.
