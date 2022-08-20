Morgan Stanley Increases SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target to $31.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SPWR. Roth Capital dropped their target price on SunPower from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on SunPower to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on SunPower in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SunPower from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.19.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $24.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. SunPower has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $34.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 2.06.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). SunPower had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. SunPower’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SunPower will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SunPower news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $665,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SunPower news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $665,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 23,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $619,320.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at $619,243.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,912 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,371. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in SunPower by 19.5% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SunPower by 205.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SunPower by 66.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in SunPower by 20.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. 36.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

