Morgan Stanley Raises Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target to $76.00

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet cut Voya Financial from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Voya Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Voya Financial to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Voya Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.27.

VOYA opened at $65.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $56.20 and a 12 month high of $74.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.15.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $273.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.50 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 9.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 15.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 11.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,513,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $896,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,316 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,488,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $496,890,000 after purchasing an additional 519,701 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 12.8% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,628,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $275,563,000 after purchasing an additional 524,969 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,528,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $233,948,000 after purchasing an additional 43,938 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,196,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $212,091,000 after purchasing an additional 162,318 shares during the period.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

