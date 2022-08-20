Murray International Trust PLC (LON:MYI) Insider David Hardie Buys 56 Shares

Murray International Trust PLC (LON:MYI – Get Rating) insider David Hardie acquired 56 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,284 ($15.51) per share, with a total value of £719.04 ($868.83).

Murray International Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MYI opened at GBX 1,276 ($15.42) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.80. Murray International Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 1,038 ($12.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,326 ($16.02). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,237.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,232.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 823.23.

Get Murray International Trust alerts:

Murray International Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a GBX 12 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Murray International Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

About Murray International Trust

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

