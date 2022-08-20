National Bank Financial Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a report released on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s FY2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KNT. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on K92 Mining from C$12.00 to C$12.80 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, K92 Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.01.

Shares of KNT opened at C$7.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.35. K92 Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$5.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.52. The firm has a market cap of C$1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.14.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

