National Bank Financial Trims Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Target Price to C$147.00

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.37 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RY. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Argus increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Royal Bank of Canada from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $140.66.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of RY stock opened at $99.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $90.75 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.75. The firm has a market cap of $138.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.28. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 28.54%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.995 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

Institutional Trading of Royal Bank of Canada

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 13,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

