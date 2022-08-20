Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NGVC opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $24.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.25 and its 200-day moving average is $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $347.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $266.31 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 4th quarter worth $1,338,000. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 256,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 1st quarter worth $786,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 182.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 235,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 152,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 1st quarter worth $300,000. Institutional investors own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, frozen meals, frozen pizza, bread, baking mixes, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

