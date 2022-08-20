New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
New Concept Energy Trading Down 4.8 %
Shares of New Concept Energy stock opened at $1.57 on Thursday. New Concept Energy has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.35 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.33.
About New Concept Energy
See Also
