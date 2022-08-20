New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 8,887 Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,887 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sun Country Airlines were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNCY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $412,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 837,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,835,000 after acquiring an additional 121,494 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after acquiring an additional 127,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $1,207,000.

Sun Country Airlines Trading Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ SNCY opened at $18.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.13. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $36.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $219.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.69 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Sun Country Airlines Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

