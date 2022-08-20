New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) by 555.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,125 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.05% of Cytek Biosciences worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 15,946 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.95% of the company’s stock.

CTKB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

In other news, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,881,541 shares in the company, valued at $84,726,565.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $44,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,215,923.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,881,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,726,565.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 123,500 shares of company stock worth $1,495,600. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTKB opened at $13.69 on Friday. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $28.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a PE ratio of -684.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.57.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Cytek Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

