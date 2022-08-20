New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 14,045 Shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,045 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ecovyst were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 1,950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $16,302,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 258,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,976.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph S. Koscinski bought 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.79 per share, with a total value of $100,206.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 454,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,991,415.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 1,950,000 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $16,302,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 258,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,976.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

Shares of Ecovyst stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -38.08 and a beta of 0.82. Ecovyst Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $13.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.35.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $225.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.39 million. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 12.58%. The company’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

