New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 2,242 Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,545 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of AngioDynamics worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANGO. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 28.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,836,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,087,000 after purchasing an additional 622,430 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 7.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 27.9% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 288,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 62,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 466,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,871,000 after purchasing an additional 19,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $23.36 on Friday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $910.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.35 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $87.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.91 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Insider Activity at AngioDynamics

In related news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 5,000 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,822 shares in the company, valued at $534,565.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

