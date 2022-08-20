New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Ellington Financial worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,304,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,794 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,304,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,289,000 after acquiring an additional 418,250 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 560,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,587,000 after acquiring an additional 63,093 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 559,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,555,000 after acquiring an additional 29,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 363,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 38,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Ellington Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Ellington Financial from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Ellington Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

Ellington Financial Stock Performance

Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of EFC opened at $15.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $931.91 million, a PE ratio of -67.48 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 25.88, a quick ratio of 25.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.23. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.74 and a 12-month high of $18.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.60%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -782.61%.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

