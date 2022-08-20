New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conversant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $57,657,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,057,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,480 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 5,151.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,003,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,158,000 after purchasing an additional 984,501 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,870,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,118,000 after purchasing an additional 719,702 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 125.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,222,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,018,000 after purchasing an additional 679,500 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radius Global Infrastructure Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RADI opened at $15.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.28. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $18.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Radius Global Infrastructure Profile

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

